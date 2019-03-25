Bomb Product of the Day: Chanel Nylon Fanny Pack

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)
You can’t deny that fanny packs has been the hottest accessory for the past few seasons. Either worn around the waist or dropped across the body, big or small, these old school favorites’ have come back with a bang.
The 2019 update means bold neon-bright colors, modern materials and large logos. And this $2,000 vivid pink fanny pack from Chanel hits all three. Made from a semi-transparent nylon, emblazoned with Chanel across the front complete with the iconic double C logo. It screams summertime magic. This bag is made to be taken to the beach, dripping in sunshine, cocktail in hand (or both!) Would you rock it?