Bomb Product of the Day: Chanel Lace Up Platform Boot

The Chanel Fall/Winter 19/20 took on some serious après-ski vibes converting their event space into a winter wonderland complete with cabins and snow. The show now goes down in history as Karl Lagerfeld’s final Chanel catwalk show.

Yes, the designs were amazing. Monochromatic, with classic check and houndstooth patterns, winter fur’s even a splash of bright colors. But the shoes really spoke to the ski theme the designer opted for.

The lace-up booties have a sky high 120mm platform, and a mix of mediums including leather, tweed and mixed fibres. Whether a nude based color palette, a touch of color or an all-white look is your style, we predict we’re going to see these boots a lot more.

The F/W 19/20 collection have just dropped in Chanel boutiques and online with these perfect winter boots sitting pretty at $1,450.

Bombshell, bombers, what do you think to Chanel’s take on the platform boot?



