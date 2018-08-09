Bomb Product of the Day: Chanel, Dior, and Hermes Bags from A Second Chance Resale

Have a love for designer bags, but need them for less? Look no further than consignment store extraordinaire, A Second Chance Resale.



The New York based store carries gently used, 100% authentic Chanel, Hermes, Dior, and Gucci bags, jewelry, and clothing for less than retail.



Splurge on your first Birkin or Boy Bag…or preview a few fun baubles like Hermes Clic Clacs or Chanel pins. They have an amazing selection–and did I mention you’ll be paying less than retail (the monogram Fendi bag below is only $325)?



See their full selection at ASecondChanceResale.com and if you’re in New York, visit one of their two locations at 155 Prince Street or 1111 Lexington Avenue.

What do you think?