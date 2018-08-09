Bomb Product of the Day: Chanel, Dior, and Hermes Bags from A Second Chance Resale

Have a love for designer bags, but need them for less? Look no further than consignment store extraordinaire, A Second Chance Resale.

The New York based store carries gently used, 100% authentic Chanel, Hermes, Dior, and Gucci bags, jewelry, and clothing for less than retail.

Splurge on your first Birkin or Boy Bag…or preview a few fun baubles like Hermes Clic Clacs or Chanel pins. They have an amazing selection–and did I mention you’ll be paying less than retail (the monogram Fendi bag below is only $325)?

See their full selection at ASecondChanceResale.com and if you’re in New York, visit one of their two locations at 155 Prince Street or 1111 Lexington Avenue.
What do you think?

Like
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like

Shares