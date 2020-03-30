Bomb Product of the Day: Chanel Denim Ankle Boot

When looking back on the years of platform wedges, tube tops and low-rise everything, there is no denying the influence of denim. The 2000’s is when denim really took over the fashion world with full denim outfits, every style jean you could imagine and the classic denim jacket.

Fast forward to now and we’ve been seeing a lot more denim Bomb Accessories hit the catwalks from the high-end designers. Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton and now Chanel have all been dropping accessories using the versatile fabric.

Chanel is no stranger to denim, dropping various bag styles using different colors such as purple, green and yellow to name a few. The fashion powerhouse has now turned to booties.

Who doesn’t love a good ankle boot. This wardrobe staple can be worn during Fall right the way through to Spring, Match with pants, skirts or even cute summer dresses.

These Chanel denim booties are a splurge at $1,150. In the classic denim blue hue, embroidered CC detail on the toe, a trendy lace-up style and heel. We predict that these wear-with-everything boot will be a sure sell out design this season, and a go-to for fashionista’s.

How would you rock them?

Shop the look for less: