Bomb Product of the Day: Chanel Black Pearl Slides

Nothing marks the start of Spring/Summer better than throwing on a pair of bomb slides on a hot, sunny day.

Chanel’s latest offering are these intricately beaded beauties. Using black pearls plaited across the foot, no true Chanel piece is finished without a CC logo. On this occasion – using gold hardware – the logo looks more like filigree with the CC reminiscent of branches with leaves.

We all know that the classic slide is an easy go-to when it comes down to the summer wardrobe.

With this kind of versatility, you can rock these babies with a cute sundress, or a shorts and t-shirt combo, or even with jeans for a casual glam. The possibilities are endless!

The price-tag? $1,100 and available in boutiques and online.

Would you splurge?

Shop more summer ready sandals: