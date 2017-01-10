Bomb Product of the Day: By J Loren’s Croc Embossed Mongolian Fur Motto Jacket

Want to add a chic edge to your wardrobe? Do so with J Loren’s Croc Embossed Mongolian Fur Motto Jacket!
The topper features faux croc and faux fur in neutral black, so melds easily into any wardrobe. I wore mine with a black top and jeans to a Being Mary Jane Screening last night, and posed with Dave East (read the report here).
The arms have stretch so that jacket can fit any size.
