Want to add a chic edge to your wardrobe? Do so with J Loren’s Croc Embossed Mongolian Fur Motto Jacket!
The topper features faux croc and faux fur in neutral black, so melds easily into any wardrobe. I wore mine with a black top and jeans to a Being Mary Jane Screening last night, and posed with Dave East (read the report here).
The arms have stretch so that jacket can fit any size.
Like it? Get yours here.
What do you think?
Bomb Product of the Day: By J Loren’s Croc Embossed Mongolian Fur Motto Jacket
