Bomb Product of the Day: Bottega Veneta The Pouch Bag

For Spring 2020, the coveted The Pouch bag by Italian designer Bottega Veneta has been revamped.

The bag has been seen perched on the arms of fashionistas as well as celebrities, all over the world. Rihanna’s choice is the white croc version which is a whopping $23,000. Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley opts for two, a pastel blue handwoven design ($3,100) along with the simple style that started it all, in a go-with-everything beige ($2,700). This ‘It’ bag undoubtably took over 2019 accessories world and it is set to have the same magic in 2020.

Photographer: Miles Diggs (@diggzy)

The slouchy style comes in large and small sizes, and with thanks to the 2020 upgrade they also come with a golden oversized chain. The designer has also introduced some new colorways, include a new light brown color as well as a dark forest green.

Keep an eye on our Instagram @FashionBombDaily for any release date news.

Shop current available styles: