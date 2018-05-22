Bomb Product of the Day: Bombshell Lashes by Claire Sulmers

I love a good lash! My makeup looks are never complete without the fabulous punctuation of a flirty eyelash. So, I decided to launch Bombshell lashes, for all you Fashion Bombshells out there.

The 3D Luxury Lashes are fashioned out of Mink Fur, distinctly crafted for lushness and longwear. They have a clear strip for seamless application.

Get yours for $29.99 at FashionBombDailyShop.com. They’ll also be available on site at all of our upcoming events!
What do you think?

Like
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like

Shares