Bomb Product of the Day: Bombshell Lashes by Claire Sulmers

I love a good lash! My makeup looks are never complete without the fabulous punctuation of a flirty eyelash. So, I decided to launch Bombshell lashes, for all you Fashion Bombshells out there.
The 3D Luxury Lashes are fashioned out of Mink Fur, distinctly crafted for lushness and longwear. They have a clear strip for seamless application.
Get yours for $29.99 at FashionBombDailyShop.com. They’ll also be available on site at all of our upcoming events!
What do you think?
