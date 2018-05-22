Bomb Product of the Day: Babes and Felines’s Sade T-Shirt

Today’s Bomb Product is this Sade Tee from new brand you should know, Babes and Felines.



Babes and Felines was started by Ciera Rogers, a stylist turned fashion designer. Her new collection features affordable leggings, maxi skirts, denim, swimwear, graphic tees and body suits specifically designed for curvy and full figured women.



The pieces come in a spectrum of signature colors that span from earth tones to nudes and are tailored to accentuate a wide range of body types. Ciera has separated her line from other brands by refusing to Photoshop herself or any of her models – everything is natural as she works to promote body positivity which she recently spoke about in Galore Magazine.



Get the Sade tee and more at BabesandFelines.com.

Would you rock it?

*See more from the line in the gallery above.