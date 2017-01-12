Bomb Product of the Day: Asos’ I Love Friday Cable Knit Sweater With Triple Ruffle Sleeve

This week we’re all about statement sleeves! One of the easiest ways to play up any outfit is by having a piece that turns heads, get into this $98 ASOS I love Friday Cable Knit Sweater with Triple Ruffle Sleeves:

This stunner features layered ruffled sleeves with cable knit material and a high neckline.

Who wouldn’t fall in love with the details in this top!

Dress this top up with faux leather pants or go for a more relaxed vibe and paired with destroyed denim.

Purchase yours here for $98.

What do you think? Hot! Or.. Hmm?