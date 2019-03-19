Bomb Product of the Day: Anna-Karin Karlsson Eyewear

By: @idystylle, Dedicated Fashion Bomb Intern
“Shades for the sunny and sunnies for the shade,” is the perfect motto for the Bomb Product of the Day, Anna-Karin Karlsson’s stunning sunglasses. Oversized, blinged-out in crystals, glittered in gold or silver are the defining trend when it comes to shades for those perfect spring & summer days in recent style. “Over-the-top” is the fashion-do for this statement. These sunnies are sure to never disappoint.
Shop these gorgeous eye pieces at @annakarinkarlssoneyewear & dare to be different! Neiman Marcus recently teamed up with this amazing designer. She also created bold looks seen on Taylor Swift, Gucci Mane and also RnB Queen Ashanti. Go shop these creative sunglasses now. Tell us which pair are your favorite tag #fashionbombdaily and show us how you take your style game in shades to another level.