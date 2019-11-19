Bomb Product of the Day: Anna Boots from EGO Shoes

Everyone loves a designer purchase, but love a bomb steal even more!

UK based online e-commerce site, EGO Shoes, is a firm favourite amongst the FBD team and our readers. Mules, jewelled, high-end inspired or even sneakers. This brand has everything, with most under $100.

Party season is nearly upon us. This means sparkle, and lots of it. Diamante fishnets are fast becoming a new fashion trend and Ego have made boots out of the hot style.

These Anna thigh-high boots start with a pointed clear PVC pump with a slingback strap to create that invisible shoe look. The whole shoe is then covered with black fishnets with shimmering diamantes running all the way up the leg finishing off at just above the knee. Wear with a mini dress or a belted oversized blazer for a quick, on-trend look.

The price? Lucky for all us shoe-lovers out there, we are currently in the midst of a sale frenzy! Originally these booties are $99 but they are only $69 at the moment with 30% off! Get your pair now on ego.com.

Over-the-knee a bit too much for your style? These boots also come in ankle length form as well as in nude.

Shop the styles below: