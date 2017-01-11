Bomb Product of the Day: Andre Woolery Art’s Barack Obama Canvas Print

In commemoration of our forever President Barack Obama, I thought I’d feature a Bomb Product featuring his beaming visage: Andre Woolery’s Canvas Print:
The painting is a photograph of Woolery’s more intricate push pin artwork, which features over 10,000 push pins made to mimic black skin. Check out the original.
Cool, right?
Get your wall art here.
What do you think?
Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

