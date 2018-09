Our Bomb Product of The Day comes courtesy of Amina Abdul Jillil. Feast your eyes on their fabulous $415 “Tuxedo” Sandal.



Available in a spicy red and a chic champagne these beauties are a 4.5 inch heel featuring a crystal embellished bow, a satin upper, a leather sole and a thin ankle strap buckle closure. Swoon!



Rock these stunners with a classy freak em dress or a of skinny jeans for an everyday casual look with a flair.



If you are feeling these stunners get yours here!

What do you think?