Bomb Product of the Day: Alzuarr ‘The Pretty Venus’

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)

Shoes and flowers. A safe bet when thinking of a girl’s favourite things. Who would have thought combing the two would look so magical? Alzuarr’s The Pretty Venus shoes ($525) has done just that. Delicately adding orchids to barley-there black sandals creating an elegant and stunning pair of shoes.

Image: Instagram/@alzuarr

They look so cute that the brand also created a Swarovski studded pair for $680. As well as other styles such as The Lady ($630), The Sissi ($650), The Azmara ($420), The Muriel ($420) and The Parla ($450). Which style would you rock?

The Pretty Venus Swarovski
The Murial
The Lady
The Parla
The Azmara
The Sissi
