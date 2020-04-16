Bomb Product of the Day: Alix Bow Front Heels by Monika Chiang

A unique design.

Born to an artist in New York, luxury shoe designer Monika Chiang has traveled the world from a young age. From Hong Kong to the United Kingdom, Monika Chiang’s designs are influenced by her experiences combining rock’n’roll grit, sex appeal and modern femininity.

Made with leather looped over on itself to create ‘bows’ the Alix heel is certainly unique. Because of its’ ‘look-at-me’ status, these beauties are aso versatile as a statement piece of your ‘fit. Pair with your go-to jeans for brunch with the girls or casual date night.

The price tag? $695 for the blue style which has a 4.5in heel. But you can also get them in classic black or tan with a slightly shorter heel (3.2in) for $650.

For a trendy take you can also get the heel with lace socks in black or nude for $725.

Which are you splurging on?