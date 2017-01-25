Bomb Product of the Day: Alicia & Olivia’s Basqiuat Beat Bop Clutch

Alice + Olivia are known for their bright prints, bold pieces and stylish threads. Their latest collection has pieces that pay homage to the late artist Basquiat, a man who was known for his bold statements through art and expression. Check out today’s Bomb Product of the Day, Alice + Olivia’s $495 Basquiat Beat Bop Clutch:



This printed leather beauty features a knob closure with the signature Basquiat crown, a removable chain strap, and an interior slide pocket. The design is based off Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Beat Bop print.

This is a must-have!

You can purchase here for $495.

What do you think? Would you splurge on this box clutch?