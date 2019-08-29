Bomb Product of the Day: Alexandre Birman Two Tone Zebra Print Dora Boot

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)
Animal print trend has been undeniably huge in recent seasons. With boot season looming again round the corner, it is only fitting that we are seeing this trend transfer onto the Fall favorite must-have wardrobe item.
Brazilian designer Alexandre Birman does this beautifully with this $995 ‘Dora’ two tone zebra boot. By adding textures with the use of dyed calf hair, this pointed toe design even subtly sneaks in the clear panel trend running up vertical up the calf and across the ankle.
Have the need to splurge? These babies are currently available on saksfithaveneue.com