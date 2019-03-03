Bomb Product of the Day: Alexander Wang ‘Nova’ Sandals

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily
The 90’s has officially made its’ comeback. From vivd, bold patterns to relaxed-fit pants, to teeny tiny sunglasses and crop tops, our favorite decade of fashion has returned to the spotlight.
Alexander Wang drew inspiration from the 90’s to create these wear-with-everything sandal, featuring transparent vinyl and studs along the edge, finished off with a sling back strap.
These #BombAccessories are available now in white, black and tan for $550, totally splurge worthy.