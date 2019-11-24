Bomb Product of the Day: Alexander Wang Nova Sandal

The nostalgic 90’s have been a popular trend this season. Everything from the fashion, the accessories and the shoes have made a fierce comeback.

Alexander Wang’s Nova sandal encapsulates proper 90’s feels in a sexy barely-there heel. Decorated with crystal encrusted studs and a PVC strap across the foot, in a vibrant fuchsia pink satin. Currently only available for pre-order on Saks.com for a splurge price of $695.

Not into vivid color? Wang will also be releasing a satin gold version of this shoe.

This will be the second wave of Nova sandals with the original collection released earlier this year. Included in the new collection will be the Rina crystal sandal. A pointed closed toe version also sitting pretty at $695.

Which would you rock?