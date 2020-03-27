Bomb Product of the Day: Alexander McQueen Tread Slick Boots

As summer approaches, we still holding onto bootie season.

British design legend Alexander McQueen with its’ on-trend lace up Tread Slick boot fit with a chunky sole. Made from canvas material, they are fashioned similar to sneakers. With its’ round toe and high-top height, you could rock these with everything from jeans to cute summer dresses.

These new wardrobe staples are a splurge at $690 and is available in white, black, khaki or pink.

Prefer a classic low-top? A pink sneaker version is also online at $670.

Shop the look for less below: