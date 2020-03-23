Bomb Product of the Day: Alameda Turquesa Anna Heels

A mother-daughter duo renowned for using pom-poms and tassels in their designs. The Alameda Turquesa brand also plays with pearls, shells and silk scarves within their collection.

One of the most popular styles is the Anna heel. A thin knife-sharp heel, on-trend wrap ankle strap and of course, pom-poms. The Anna heel has three versions; gold, silver and colorful.

The gold-toned style also incorporated a few pearl accents to complete the look ($376)

While the silver version skips the pearls but adds touch of color with pink pom-poms around the toe and wrap-around ankle strap ($376)

For you Bombshells who love that pop of color, the multi-colored version is made for you. A chocolate-brown leather with vibrant pom-poms just scream summertime styling ($352)

All available to purchase on alamedaturquesa.com. Which is your fav?