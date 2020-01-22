Bomb Product of the Day : Air Force 1 Shadow

Everyone’s favourite Nike style has been updated in a subtle colourful way and we’re loving all of them!

The Nike Air Force 1 has been a staple in every fashionista’s wardrobe since forever. With thanks to the atheleisure trend it seems like everyone has started to pull out their best sneakers to rock in new chic ways.

IG: @sherlinanym

IG: @igdailyshoes

Always one to keep things fresh, Nike have restyled the iconic design to include new colorways and a subtle ‘shadow’ like concept.

Bright colors, nude palettes and of course the never fail all white and all black versions start at $110 and available now on Nike.com and online stockists.

IG: @sherlinanym

Which pair are you rocking?