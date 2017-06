Today’s Bomb Product of The Day is in honor of our EIC Claire Sulmer’s current trip to Haiti! We are highlighting Haitian Designer Valentine Jolie. Valentine’s swimsuit designs are inspired by the country’s flag and retail from $20 – $60!

Heat up the scene at your local pool party this summer in one of these statement stunners.

If you’re loving these bold and colorful pieces, visit Vraie Jolie and get you some gorgeous garb!

What are your thoughts on Vraie Jolie Swimwear?