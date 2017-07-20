Bomb Product of The Day: Simone I Smith Lollipop Pendents

Today’s Bomb Product comes courtesy of The S.I.S Jewelry Collection! In addition to being the wife of hip-hop icon LL Cool J, Simone is also an entrepreneur, jewelry designer, and cancer survivor. After she was diagnosed with a rare type of bone cancer called chondorosarcoma in 2004, she decided to launch her eponymous jewelry line with the goal of keeping women positive and uplifted during trying times.



Simone Smith X American Cancer Society have teamed up to bring you “A Sweet Touch of Hope” with her lollipop pendants Lollipop Pendents.

At last night’s Simone Smith Jewelry shopping event, Simone explained that she came up with the design after undergoing surgery associated with her cancer. Her lollipop tattoo was altered to look like someone took a bight out of it; hence the pendants somewhat indented silhouette.

Set in 18k Gold over sterling silver these gleaming pieces retail from $300. A portion of the proceeds from each purchase will be contributed to the American Cancer Society.

