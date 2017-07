Today’s Bomb Product comes courtesy of the classic luxury brand Prada. Get your Splurge on with their latest edition of the Abstract Top Handle Velvet Bag.

This intricately crafted velvet stunner retails from $2980 and features a magnetic snap flap closure, gold tone hardware and a embroidered lettering logo.

If you are feeling this picasso-esque motif treat yourself and add this eclectic stunner to your handbag collection.

Swooning? Get yours here!

Thoughts?