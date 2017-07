Today’s Bomb Product comes courtesy of rising online boutique Pink Palm Treez! Shine in their $82 Strapped Up Monokini Swimsuit.

This sexy one piece features adjustable straps for versatility and stretch material that accentuates your curves. Hot!

Pair this sexy stunner with their must have ruffle cover up as founders Nichole Lynel and Tiari Gilbeau did ever so effortlessly!

This stunning piece is available in a silver and neon. If you are loving these eclectic pieces! Get yours here!

Thoughts?