Our Bomb Product of The Day is New York & Company’s Piped Trench Coat. Courtesy of the Gabrielle Union Collection!

Retailing from $70 this classic piece features piping interior, an exaggerated notch collar, flap patch pockets, finished with a flattering self-tie belt.

This stunner comes in a vibrant blue and subtle tan. The best part about this piece is it’s versatility rock it with a daytime or nighttime look for tailored sophisticated flair.

Swooning? Get yours here!

Thoughts?