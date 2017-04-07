Today’s Bomb Product comes straight from San Francisco! Check out Lia Larrea’s Tara Convertible Clutch:
The $225 piece can be worn three ways: 1. Clutch, 2. Folded Cross-body, and 3. Unfolded Cross-Body:
Fashioned out of genuine leather, the purse has a metal zipper closure, an inside pocket, and a removable strap.
It comes in two tone gray and black and in all black.
Get yours at LiaLarrea.com. See even more in the video below:
Bomb Product of the Day: Lia Larrea’s Tara Convertible Clutch
Today’s Bomb Product comes straight from San Francisco! Check out Lia Larrea’s Tara Convertible Clutch: