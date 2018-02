Our Bomb Product of The Day is Layo G’s Belt Tunnel Jacket.

Retailing from $199 this piece was designed to take ”any women from the office to a lounge, from day to night, from professional to chic and beyond.”

Wear this must have versatile jacket with a pair of black trousers and a button up or your favorite little black dress for a more sexy sophisticated look.

Love? Strut into work like the boss you are & get yours here!

