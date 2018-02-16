Bomb Product of the Day: By Kilian Fragrances and Clutches!

Happy Friday, Bombers and Bombshells!
Today’s Bomb Product comes courtesy of By Kilian, a Parisian perfume brand that stocks delicious fragrances like Good Girl Gone Bad, In the City of Sin, and Intoxicated.
In addition to their yummy scents, the perfumes come in cute clutches that are perfect for nights on the town. I wore mine yesterday with an Acne sequined top and Sergio Hudson pants.
Kilian is definitely worth a smell. Their most popular scent, Good Girl Gone Bad, has a fruity, floral harmony that you will love.
It’s a splurge at $275 a bottle, but definitely worth the investment. You’ll wear it forever (along with the clutch!).
Get yours here.
What do you think?
Images: @MadWorksPhoto
