Bomb Product of the Day: Jennifer Le’s CAIRO II Gold Artisan Clutch

Fall in love at first sight with Today’s Bomb Product! Feast your eyes on Jennifer Le’s $179 CAIRO II Gold Artisan Clutch.
 

Covered in the finest artisan crystals, this beautifully handcrafted clutch features an interchangeable wristlet and shoulder strap that adjusts to your needs.

This dazzling clutch opens from the top with precise room inside for your beauty essentials as well as your phone.

Model and Actress Eva Marcille was spotted this past weekend rocking this studded stunner effortlessly.

If this timeless piece has you swooning, get yours here.

Thoughts?

Gloria Nella

