Bomb Product of The Day: House No. 3028’s Vegan Leather Nude Pumps

Our Bomb Product of The Day comes courtesy of Oakland based shoe designer Thressa Pine-Smith. Feast your eyes on House No. 3028’s Vegan Leather Nude Pumps!

Made with comfort in mind these $75 pumps feature special memory foam padding teamed with a unique rubber sole with six colors ranging from honey to cocoa.

The best part about these stunners is there’s a shade for everyone! Match your skin tone within 2 minutes using their “Nudemeter” to find the pump that perfectly matches your skin tone.

If you are loving these sexy classics get yours here!

Thoughts?