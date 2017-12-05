Bomb Product of The Day: House No. 3028’s Vegan Leather Nude Pumps

Our Bomb Product of The Day comes courtesy of Oakland based shoe designer Thressa Pine-Smith. Feast your eyes on House No. 3028’s Vegan Leather Nude Pumps! 

Made with comfort in mind these $75 pumps feature special memory foam padding teamed with a unique rubber sole with six colors ranging from honey to cocoa. 

The best part about these stunners is there’s a shade for everyone! Match your skin tone within 2 minutes using their “Nudemeter” to find the pump that perfectly matches your skin tone. 

If you are loving these sexy classics get yours here! 

Thoughts?

Gloria Nella

