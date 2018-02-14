Bomb Product of The Day: House of CB’s Electric Pink Crepe Suit

Today’s Bomb Product comes courtesy of House of CB!

Our E.I.C Claire Sulmers sat down with House of CB owner Conna Walker for a bomb interview rocking the brand’s $225 Electric Pink Crepe Suit. Hot!

Crafted from a mid weight electric pink stretch crepe fabric this must have suit features a masculine fit adding a hint of sass & edginess.

Team this radiant look with your favorite statement pumps as our E.I.C did effortlessly.

If you are loving this suit, get yours here! Stay tuned for our fabulous interview with the Owner of House of CB on fashion Bomb tv.

Thoughts?