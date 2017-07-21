Bomb Product of the Day: Grayscale’s Red Hi/Lo Blazer Dress

Hey Bombshells! Today’s Bomb Product is this beautiful Red Hi/Lo Blazer Dress from L.A.-based clothing brand Grayscale — the label behind the popular vinyl Underbust Corset skirt you’ve been seeing all over the ‘gram.
The blazer dress features a plunging neckline, shoulder pads, faux pocket detailing, and a fit-and-flare silhouette that complements almost every body type.
It can also be worn as jacket and comes in black and camo as well.
I love how Grayscale designer Khala Whitney styled hers with a pair of $1,000 Fendi Pom Pom Sandals for the 2017 BET Awards.
You can get it for a steal at just $98 HERE.
Thoughts on Grayscale’s Hi/Low Blazer Dress?