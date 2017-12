Our Bomb Product of The Day comes courtesy of Front Paije Designs! Get into their Irredescent Light Blue Bubble Jacket.

Retailing from $225 this piece features high quality PVC fabric, high gloss vinyl and a zipper at the front for security. Hot!

Rock this stunner with a simple white crop top, blue jeans and white booties for a similar look.

Swooning? Get yours here!

Thoughts?