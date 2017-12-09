Bomb Product of The Day: Fenty X Puma Hooded Zip Front Leotard

Our Bomb Product of The Day comes courtesy of Fenty X Puma. Feast your eyes on Fenty’s Hooded Zip Front Leotard.

Retailing from $220 this sexy number features a classic leotard design, a stripped stretch football jersey motif with a hood and drawcord attached.

Crafted from the finest mix of polyester and spandex this piece also includes a FENTY triangle rubber badge, PUMA branding and cat logo on chest.

Team this scorching piece with a pair of sexy black FENTY knitted Mary Jane high heel over the knee boots for a similar look.

Swooning? Get yours here!

Thoughts?