Bomb Product of The Day: Fenty X Puma Hooded Zip Front Leotard

Our Bomb Product of The Day comes courtesy of Fenty X Puma. Feast your eyes on Fenty’s Hooded Zip Front Leotard. 

Retailing from $220 this sexy number features a classic leotard design, a stripped stretch football jersey motif with a hood and drawcord attached. 

Crafted from the finest mix of polyester and spandex this piece also includes a FENTY triangle rubber badge, PUMA branding and cat logo on chest. 

 

Team this scorching piece with a pair of sexy black FENTY knitted Mary Jane high heel over the knee boots for a similar look. 

Swooning? Get yours here!

Thoughts?

Gloria Nella

