Bombshells, today’s Bomb Product is Fendi’s $1,000 Pom Pom Sandals.



The elegant black suede sandals have a front foot strap and crossover strap at the top of the foot that wrap around the ankle, fastening with a slim buckle.



And they’re adorned with the Italian fashion house’s signature multicolored pom poms made of mink fur.

These beauties will look great with a LBD or a bodysuit and a pair of skinny jeans. If you love them, you can grab a pair HERE.

Thoughts on our Bomb Product of the Day?