Our Bomb Product of The Day comes courtesy of UK based boutique My Fab Closet! Feast your eyes on their Lavish Alice Navy Belted Dress.

Retailing from $113 this midnight blue asymmetrical dress features a one shoulder cut-out detail & pencil skirt slit motif guaranteed to convey effortless sophistication.

Wear this sassy piece with a stylish silver pump with a chic clutch to match for a sexy & chic look.

Swooning? Get yours here!

Thoughts?