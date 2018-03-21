Bomb Product of The Day: Dolce & Gabbana’s “Kate” Orange Patent Leather Pump

In anticipation of our upcoming Conversations with Claire DC we continue to highlight our bomb vendors all week. Feast your eyes on our Bomb Product of The Day: Dolce & Gabbana’s “Kate” Orange Patent Leather Pump, courtesy of Lexlyn Group. Hot!

 

Retailing from $450 these sultry pumps include a chic leopard print sole with orange leather piping along with a sleek 4.5 heel.

These versatile stunners can be worn for casual functions as well as the finest upscale events.

Swooning? Get yours here!

Thoughts ?

 

