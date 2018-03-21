In anticipation of our upcoming Conversations with Claire DC we continue to highlight our bomb vendors all week. Feast your eyes on our Bomb Product of The Day: Dolce & Gabbana’s “Kate” Orange Patent Leather Pump, courtesy of Lexlyn Group. Hot!

Retailing from $450 these sultry pumps include a chic leopard print sole with orange leather piping along with a sleek 4.5 heel.

These versatile stunners can be worn for casual functions as well as the finest upscale events.

Swooning? Get yours here!

Thoughts ?