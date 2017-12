Our Bomb Product of The Day comes courtesy of NY based rising designer Clèair Monroe. Behold The Eiffel Tower Bodysuit!

Retailing from $115 this bodycon bodysuit features a one shoulder motif, a zipper closure and a cut out back design.

Team this Parisian inspired piece with a pair of high waisted riding pants, black booties and a leather beret for a similar look.

Love? Get yours here!

