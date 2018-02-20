Bomb Product of The Day: The Carter Brand’s “I’m Rooting For Everybody Black” Bomber Jacket

Our Bomb Product of The Day is The Carter Brand’s $95 “I’m Rooting For Everybody Black” Bomber Jacket. Swoon!

This Limited edition Bomber is inspired by Issa Rae’s infamous response to an interviewer when asked who she was rooting for at the Emmy Awards, Issa replied “I’m Rooting For Everybody Black”.

This bomb piece features a MA-1 Flight lightweight jacket design, a ribbed knit collar & a 100% nylon water repellent outer shell with a matte finish.

Rock this jacket with an all black look as Angela Rye did while going to see Black Panther over the weekend. Hot!

If you are loving this statement piece get yours here!

Thoughts?