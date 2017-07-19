Bomb Product of the Day: Balenciaga’s Fuchsia Embellished Satin Pumps

Get into our Bomb Product of the Day with Balenciaga’s $2,850 Fuchsia Embellished Satin Pumps. The statement pumps appeared on the Fall ’16 runway and have been trending on the ‘Gram ever since.
They retail online for $2,850 and feature a pointed toe, slanted heel and sequin and crystal embellishments.
Cutie North West rocked her mom’s pair while playing dress up with cousin Penelope:
Pair them with an all white look or show them off with cropped pants.
These pumps definitely command attention! If you’re down to splurge, cop them HERE.
Thoughts?