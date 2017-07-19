Bomb Product of the Day: Balenciaga’s Fuchsia Embellished Satin Pumps

Get into our Bomb Product of the Day with Balenciaga’s $2,850 Fuchsia Embellished Satin Pumps. The statement pumps appeared on the Fall ’16 runway and have been trending on the ‘Gram ever since.

Balenciaga Fuchsia Embellished Satin Pumps
They retail online for $2,850 and feature a pointed toe, slanted heel and sequin and crystal embellishments.
Balenciaga's Fuchsia Embellished Satin Pumps
Cutie North West rocked her mom’s pair while playing dress up with cousin Penelope:

Pair them with an all white look or show them off with cropped pants.
Bomb Product of the Day: Balenciaga's Fuschia Embellished Satin Pumps
These pumps definitely command attention! If you’re down to splurge, cop them HERE.

Thoughts?

Avah Taylor

Wait! There's More!

Bomb Product of the Day: Served Fresh Collection’s V Pink and White Tee Bomb Product of the Day: DSquared2 Riri Black Lace Up Sandals Bomb Product of The Day: Moschino’s Logo Leather Bracelet Bomb Product of The Day: Andrea Iyamah’s Mehzu Swimsuit Bomb Product of the Day: Fendi’s Pom Pom Sandals

  • Instagram

    • Shares