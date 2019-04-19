Bomb Memphis Brand You Should Know: Axcexx

It’s Friday Fashion Bombers! We are excited for the weekend, and especially for our very 1st https://instagram.com/convoswithclaire?igshid=10glmlr1p41sw , Convos with Claire, which is being held tomorrow in Memphis Tennessee!

Today we want to give our Bomb followers and fans the scoop on where to shop when in Memphis. Axcexx https://axcexx.com/collections/all is a great stand out brand dedicated to flawless Men’s accessories including rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces and one of a kind bags.

Harrison Harness by Axcexx

This future of fashion brands for men in accessories, by fashion stylist and guru https://instagram.com/iamhdiddy?igshid=ol90mzpj7wjg takes your style to the next level Bombers, with edgy yet polished pieces that are like works of art as arm candy and other jewelry.

The harness above looks straight like a fashion statement only an action hero would wear, and yes, it works wonderfully for the real world everyday hero’s that women admire in their lives with just the right amount of fanfare. Gents, ditch the ties & wear this alone as shown above, or as pictured below with a sport coat. It’s a look sure to turn heads.

Harrison Harness



Axcexx takes away the ackward bulk in your pockets of a money clip or outdated wallet, with user friendly body harnesses and multi-function holsters for your cell phone, keys and of course cash, charge and business cards, change & much more for easy access.

Body Harness by Axcexx







Body Harness

Also make sure you take a look at Accexx’s tastefully symbolic rings shaped like crowns for you Kings, and Tiger eye ring packs, as shown below. This dope Black owned business will exceed your style expectations. Tell us what you would rock and love about Accexx’s. Comment below.