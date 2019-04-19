Bomb Memphis Boutique You Should Know: I Create Fashion

Fashion, fashion and more fashion! Bombers get ready for 2019’s big start of Convo’s with Claire https://instagram.com/convoswithclaire?igshid=vcoc2eo1pe9l .We are kicking this year off in Memphis, Tennessee. Fashion Bomb Daily wants to give you the best places to shop wherever you travel!

The fashion haven, I Create Fashion https://icreatefashion.bigcartel.com/is exactly what we are looking for when it comes to the best attire! “Everyday is a fashion show and the world is a runway” states Coco Chanel, and she’s the first quote you see on I Create Fashion’s website. We completely agree!! The matching semi sleeves on this adorable ruched blush colored dress would be a great choice for an afternoon summer wedding or day party. Would you wear it with pumps or sandals? Either would work.

Pink Madness Dress

https://icreatefashion.bigcartel.com/product/pink-madness

I Create Fashion has jumpsuits, jackets, accessories and almost anything else you need for a new and improved wardrobe. This black jumpsuit is “flawless” for a concert. Throw some glammed out sneakers on for walking comfort. Don’t forget the matching leopard print jacket or the charismatic yellow moto one for inside events to stay warm in places like cooler restaurants or sometimes chilly movie theaters.

Flawless Much Jump Suit

https://icreatefashion.bigcartel.com/product/flawless-much-jumpsuit

Miss Fancy jackethttps://icreatefashion.bigcartel.com/product/miss-fancy-jacket





