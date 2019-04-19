Bomb Memphis Boutique You Should Know: A.J.’s Luxewear

Happy Friday Fashion Bombers! We are gearing up for the very first amazing Convos with Claire of 2019! We will be in historic Memphis Tennessee! Home to music and fashion legends such as Isaac Hayes, and iconic celebrities like B.B. King and Johnny Cash.

Today we highlight some of Memphis’s best boutiques for fashion finds. Check out the bomb styles by http://www.shopajsluxewear.com/. Shop there site now for Spring! They offer stylish, unique, quality women’s wear such as this trendy snake skin dress below.

You ask what to wear with his fun and chic animal print dress? Check out the trendy gold & snake skin heels to match by Jessica Rich Collection, available to shop now on https://fashionbombdailyshop.com/collections/all

Snake Skin Heels by Jessica Rich





Shop more of A.J. Luxwear’s trendy attire such as this great matching suit set for Spring & Summer. Tag Fashion Bomb Daily with your great looks, we’ed love to see our devoted Bomber’s amazing style!