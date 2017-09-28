The Bomb Life Where to Go In Paris Guide: Nelly Wandji Gallery of African Art and Fashion

Bonjour tout le monde!
I’m in Paris for Fashion Week and the Wifi is slow, but I got a Hippocket Wifi, and am back in business! Thus, I wanted to tell you about Nelly Wandji Gallery, an art gallery and boutique located at 93 Rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré:

Specializing in showcasing African talent, the gallery highlights artists, designers, and talents from the continent. They are currently featuring Aissa Dionetissus, a Senegalese designer who makes home accessories, bags, and more.

Pop into the gallery to buy the art, and also peruse their boutique to purchase pieces from talented designers from the diaspora.

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

