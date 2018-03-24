The Bomb Life: Filming Fashion Bomb Daily’s Week in Review with Paul Wharton Wearing Grass Fields

Happy Saturday!

So this year’s focus is all about Fashion Bomb TV! If you haven’t noticed, we’ve been cranking out day in the life videos, interviews, and more. We’re also inaugurating a weekly show called “Week In Review” where we recap the top ten stories on FBD. See our episode from last week here:



Youtube is a low cost way to reach a lot of people! And because the stakes are low, we are able to figure things out until we get it right. I want to bring in guest hosts or even have celebs do the week in review in my stead! Because I’m here in DC, I tapped TV anchor Paul Wharton to be my special guest:



For the day, I wore an African Map Printed Sweatshirt from new partner Grass Fields. They stock cute contemporary African printed pieces!





At any rate, stay tuned for the video, coming to Youtube very soon!

I’m off to find some shiny shoes…



Love & Light,



Images: VSDavisPhotography Photographed at Ampeer Residences.