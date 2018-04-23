It’s giveaway time! Just in time for Spring, we have partnered with Gaffos.com to give one lovely reader this chic pair of Gucci sunglasses.
To win, it’s simple! Follow @Gaffos on Instagram and be sure to subscribe to our fabulous Youtube Page and leave a comment!
We will choose a readers at random to win this fabulous pair of frames (retail value is $600)!
We will announce a winner on Friday.
Good luck!
For a night on town, I paired by Gucci framed with Sneely Jewelry, a Jessica Rich Collection blazer, and Rayar Fringe Jeans.
The Bomb Life Contest: Win A Pair of Gucci Shades Courtesy of Gaffos!
