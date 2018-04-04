The Bomb Life: Celebrating Vivica A. Fox’s New Book Everyday I’m Hustling with Ty Hunter, Paul Wharton, Bevy Smith, and More!

Vivica A. Fox is a force. Aside from flexing her acting chops in countless movies and TV shows, the Indiana native is also a producer, entrepreneur, and now an author. In her new book, “Everyday I’m Hustling“, she offers life tips and advice on how she is able to change, pivot, and evolve, always making sure she is at the forefront of conversations in media and entertainment.
She gathered a gorgeous crowd to celebrate her new tome at Limani last night, and shimmered in a Michael Kors dress, René Caovilla sandals, and a clutch fashioned after new book.
Guests like Ty Hunter, Paul Wharton, Bevy Smith, Rae Holliday, Gabriel Williams, and Miss Jay Alexander sipped cocktails and nibbled on hors d’oeuvres, all while toasting to Vivica’s latest accomplishment.
For the night, I wore a top from Lala Anthony’s new collection and a skirt by Bishme Cromartie.
be sure to pick up Vivica's book on Amazon.com here.
Images: @MrVocabTV